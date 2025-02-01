Live
World News Live Today February 1, 2025: ‘Bruised’ Prince wants to reconcile with King Charles III with this move
Feb 1, 2025 12:22 AM IST
Latest news on February 1, 2025: Prince Harry is set to challenge a court ruling on his security in April, aiming to protect his family during UK visits.
- Prince Harry will appear in court in April to fight for his family's security while in the UK, with a hidden desire for reconciliation with King Charles III.
