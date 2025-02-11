Live
World News Live Today February 11, 2025: Prosecutor Karim Khan named as first ‘target’ of Trump's sanctions on International Criminal Court
World News Live : Prosecutor Karim Khan named as first ‘target’ of Trump's sanctions on International Criminal Court
- Karim Khan, a British national, was named on Monday in an annex to an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump last week.
US News Live : Barstool's Dave Portnoy brutally slams Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs' Super Bowl loss: ‘Tom Brady has never…’
- “Emergency press conference, still third quarter, but the Chiefs have embarrassed themselves on a national scale” - Dave Portnoy
