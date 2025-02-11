World News Live Today February 11, 2025: Prosecutor Karim Khan named as first ‘target’ of Trump's sanctions on International Criminal Court

Edit Profile
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Feb 11, 2025 12:15 AM IST
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 11, 2025 12:15 AM IST

    World News Live : Prosecutor Karim Khan named as first ‘target’ of Trump's sanctions on International Criminal Court

    • Karim Khan, a British national, was named on Monday in an annex to an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump last week.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 11, 2025 12:14 AM IST

    US News Live : Barstool's Dave Portnoy brutally slams Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs' Super Bowl loss: ‘Tom Brady has never…’

    • “Emergency press conference, still third quarter, but the Chiefs have embarrassed themselves on a national scale” - Dave Portnoy
    Read the full story here

