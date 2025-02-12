Edit Profile
    World News Live Today February 12, 2025: Jordanian King Abdullah II agrees to accept 2,000 Gaza children as Trump eases off US aid threat

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 12, 2025 1:31 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on February 12, 2025: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Jordan's King Abdullah, at the White House in Washington, D.C. U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
    Latest news on February 12, 2025: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Jordan's King Abdullah, at the White House in Washington, D.C. U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 12, 2025 1:31 AM IST

    US News Live : Jordanian King Abdullah II agrees to accept 2,000 Gaza children as Trump eases off US aid threat

    • Donald Trump backed off his threat to withhold US aid for Jordan after King Abdullah II agreed to accept 2,000 ill children from Gaza.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 12, 2025 1:24 AM IST

    World News Live : Israeli PM Netanyahu warns Hamas that Gaza ceasefire will end if hostages not returned on Saturday

    • Hamas has also responded to PM Netanyahu and accusing Israel of jeopardizing the ceasefire.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 12, 2025 1:17 AM IST

    US News Live : Salman Rushdie's wife wipes her tears as he reveals horrific details of NY stabbing, removes glasses to show blind eye

    • Salman Rushdie appeared in a court on Tuesday, where he confronted the man who is suspected of almost murdering him.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 12, 2025 12:41 AM IST

    US News Live : Who is Marc Fogel? Russia releases ‘wrongfully’ detained American teacher

    • Marc Fogel, an American teacher who was deemed wrongfully detained in Russia, has been released.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 12, 2025 12:04 AM IST

    US News Live : Donald Trump to rename Greenland as Denmark offers to buy California? 'Red, White and Blueland'

    • Donald Trump plans to take over Greenland, he would get the authority to rename Greenland under a new bill that was brought in Congress.
    Read the full story here

