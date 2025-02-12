Live
World News Live Today February 12, 2025: Jordanian King Abdullah II agrees to accept 2,000 Gaza children as Trump eases off US aid threat
Feb 12, 2025 1:31 AM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Jordan's King Abdullah, at the White House in Washington, D.C. U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
US News Live : Jordanian King Abdullah II agrees to accept 2,000 Gaza children as Trump eases off US aid threat
- Donald Trump backed off his threat to withhold US aid for Jordan after King Abdullah II agreed to accept 2,000 ill children from Gaza.
Feb 12, 2025 1:24 AM IST
World News Live : Israeli PM Netanyahu warns Hamas that Gaza ceasefire will end if hostages not returned on Saturday
- Hamas has also responded to PM Netanyahu and accusing Israel of jeopardizing the ceasefire.
Feb 12, 2025 1:17 AM IST
US News Live : Salman Rushdie's wife wipes her tears as he reveals horrific details of NY stabbing, removes glasses to show blind eye
- Salman Rushdie appeared in a court on Tuesday, where he confronted the man who is suspected of almost murdering him.
Feb 12, 2025 12:41 AM IST
US News Live : Who is Marc Fogel? Russia releases ‘wrongfully’ detained American teacher
- Marc Fogel, an American teacher who was deemed wrongfully detained in Russia, has been released.
Feb 12, 2025 12:04 AM IST
US News Live : Donald Trump to rename Greenland as Denmark offers to buy California? 'Red, White and Blueland'
- Donald Trump plans to take over Greenland, he would get the authority to rename Greenland under a new bill that was brought in Congress.
