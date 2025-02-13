Live
World News Live Today February 13, 2025: US Navy jet crashes off coast of San Diego, 2 pilots rescued
Feb 13, 2025 1:37 AM IST
Latest news on February 13, 2025: Representative image: A US Navy jet crashed off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday morning.
US News Live : US Navy jet crashes off coast of San Diego, 2 pilots rescued
- A US Navy jet crashed off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday. Both pilots in the aircraft were rescued and are in stable condition.
Feb 13, 2025 1:21 AM IST
US News Live : US President Donald Trump to announce reciprocal tariffs ahead of PM Modi visit
- Trump has already levied a 10% duty on Chinese imports and has threatened to introduce tariffs against Canada and Mexico March 1 onwards.
Feb 13, 2025 12:57 AM IST
World News Live : 'We have s*** for transport': Russian troops rely on donkeys to move ammo amid equipment shortages
- According to several unnamed soldiers who spoke on Telegram, the animals were being supplied directly by Russia’s defence ministry.
Feb 13, 2025 12:39 AM IST
US News Live : Internet rages as Elon Musk's son X brutally mocked by The View's Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar; ‘I did not name the child’
- Elon Musk's four-year-old son faced mockery from Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar of The View for his latest White House appearance.
Feb 13, 2025 12:34 AM IST
US News Live : Who is Alexander Vinnik? Russian prisoner traded for American Marc Fogel
- The United States will release Russian Alexander Vinnik, a suspected cybercrime kingpin, as part of an exchange with Russia that freed Marc Fogel
