New Delhi160C
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
    World News Live Today February 13, 2025: US Navy jet crashes off coast of San Diego, 2 pilots rescued

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 13, 2025 1:37 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on February 13, 2025: Representative image: A US Navy jet crashed off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday morning.

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 13, 2025 1:37 AM IST

    US News Live : US Navy jet crashes off coast of San Diego, 2 pilots rescued

    • A US Navy jet crashed off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday. Both pilots in the aircraft were rescued  and are in stable condition.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 13, 2025 1:21 AM IST

    US News Live : US President Donald Trump to announce reciprocal tariffs ahead of PM Modi visit

    • Trump has already levied a 10% duty on Chinese imports and has threatened to introduce tariffs against Canada and Mexico March 1 onwards.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 13, 2025 12:57 AM IST

    World News Live : 'We have s*** for transport': Russian troops rely on donkeys to move ammo amid equipment shortages

    • According to several unnamed soldiers who spoke on Telegram, the animals were being supplied directly by Russia’s defence ministry.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 13, 2025 12:39 AM IST

    US News Live : Internet rages as Elon Musk's son X brutally mocked by The View's Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar; ‘I did not name the child’

    • Elon Musk's four-year-old son faced mockery from Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar of The View for his latest White House appearance.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 13, 2025 12:34 AM IST

    US News Live : Who is Alexander Vinnik? Russian prisoner traded for American Marc Fogel

    • The United States will release Russian Alexander Vinnik, a suspected cybercrime kingpin, as part of an exchange with Russia that freed Marc Fogel
    Read the full story here

