Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today February 14, 2025: ‘Last of its kind’ $200m Palm Beach property with Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Tommy Hilfiger as neighbours: On sale

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 14, 2025 12:58 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on February 14, 2025: The two-acre property at 1980 South Ocean Boulevard is the "only available vacant parcel stretching from intracoastal to ocean," according to its new $200 million listing,
    Latest news on February 14, 2025: The two-acre property at 1980 South Ocean Boulevard is the "only available vacant parcel stretching from intracoastal to ocean," according to its new $200 million listing,

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 14, 2025 12:58 AM IST

    US News Live : ‘Last of its kind’ $200m Palm Beach property with Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Tommy Hilfiger as neighbours: On sale

    • The newly available two-estate lot on Billionaires Row is just six minutes away from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. 
    Read the full story here

    Feb 14, 2025 12:41 AM IST

    US News Live : WSJ slams Trump's intellect, asks if president understands money, ‘He has the analysis backward’

    • Wall Street Journal warns Donald Trump's proposal to lower interest rates is likely to fuel inflation, calling it the ‘biggest threat’ to his presidency
    Read the full story here

    Feb 14, 2025 12:28 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump declares ‘today is the big one’ as he unveils roadmap for reciprocal tariffs on US allies, competitors

    • U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a roadmap on Thursday for charging reciprocal tariffs on every country that charges duties on U.S. imports
    Read the full story here

    Feb 14, 2025 12:22 AM IST

    US News Live : Old video of Tulsi Gabbard training hard at military camp takes over Internet; ‘She is the Real Deal’

    • Following Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation, an old video of her exercising at a military camp has resurfaced on social media.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 14, 2025 12:11 AM IST

    World News Live : Hamas to release 3 Israeli hostages as planned, Gaza ceasefire to continue

    • Earlier, Hamas had threatened to delay the next release of captives, accusing Israel of allegedly violating the truce.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 14, 2025 12:05 AM IST

    US News Live : Donald Trump to announce new reciprocal tariffs shortly, ahead of meeting with PM Modi

    • US President Donald Trump plans to announce reciprocal tariffs, but they will not take effect immediately. 
    Read the full story here

    Feb 14, 2025 12:05 AM IST

    US News Live : Error 404: Over 350 LGBTQ pages deleted from US government websites, says report

    • More than 350 government web pages related to the LGBTQ community have been deleted from US federal government websites
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today February 14, 2025: ‘Last of its kind’ $200m Palm Beach property with Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Tommy Hilfiger as neighbours: On sale
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes