Live
World News Live Today February 15, 2025: Pope Francis hospitalised with bronchitis at Rome hospital
Feb 15, 2025 1:18 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on February 15, 2025: A picture shows the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized for tests and treatment for bronchitis in Rome, on February 14, 2025. The 88-year-old, who has been breathless in recent days and has delegated officials to read his speeches, was admitted following his morning audiences, the Vatican announced.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 15, 2025 1:18 AM IST
World News Live : Pope Francis hospitalised with bronchitis at Rome hospital
- Pope Francis was hospitalised for "some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue treatment for ongoing bronchitis in a hospital setting", Vatican said.
Feb 15, 2025 12:35 AM IST
US News Live : Donald Trump admin lays off over 2,000 workers at Interior Department: Report
- The Interior Department manages around 500 million acres of US public lands and also administers the country's onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing programs
Feb 15, 2025 12:10 AM IST
US News Live : Barack, Michelle Obama clap back at divorce rumours with cute Valentine’s Day selfie and note; ‘You still take my…’
- Barack Obama has again dismissed claims about this troublesome marriage with wife Michelle amid rumours of his affair with Jennifer Aniston.
News world news World News Live Today February 15, 2025: Pope Francis hospitalised with bronchitis at Rome hospital