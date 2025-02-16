Live
World News Live Today February 16, 2025: JD Vance’s Greta Thunberg joke at Munich Security Conference sparks anger in Europe; ‘Not acceptable’
Feb 16, 2025 1:03 AM IST
Latest news on February 16, 2025: JD Vance delivers his speech during the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany on February 14, 2025. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)
US News Live : JD Vance’s Greta Thunberg joke at Munich Security Conference sparks anger in Europe; ‘Not acceptable’
- JD Vance took a surprising dig at Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.
Feb 16, 2025 12:07 AM IST
US News Live : Elon Musk's DOGE accidentally fires experts overseeing nuclear stockpile in major blunder; ‘Congress is freaking out’
- Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) allegedly committed a huge error in firing several top nuclear experts, raising security concerns.
