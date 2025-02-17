Edit Profile
    World News Live Today February 17, 2025: Donald Trump attends the NASCAR Daytona 500, second time as US President: 'Will fuel America's Golden Age'

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 17, 2025 12:31 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on February 17, 2025: President Donald Trump greets attendees at the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 17, 2025 12:31 AM IST

    US News Live : Donald Trump attends the NASCAR Daytona 500, second time as US President: 'Will fuel America's Golden Age'

    • Trump was also at the race in 2020 while running for a second term. He was given the honor of being the grand marshal of NASCAR's biggest event of the year.
    Read the full story here

    © 2025 HindustanTimes