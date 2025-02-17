Live
World News Live Today February 17, 2025: Donald Trump attends the NASCAR Daytona 500, second time as US President: 'Will fuel America's Golden Age'
Feb 17, 2025 12:31 AM IST
Latest news on February 17, 2025: President Donald Trump greets attendees at the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- Trump was also at the race in 2020 while running for a second term. He was given the honor of being the grand marshal of NASCAR's biggest event of the year.
