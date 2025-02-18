Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi180C
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today February 18, 2025: Will Elon Musk's DOGE lose teeth? Judge expected to rule in 24 hours

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 18, 2025 12:17 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on February 18, 2025: FILE: DOGE chief Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025.
    Latest news on February 18, 2025: FILE: DOGE chief Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025.

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 18, 2025 12:17 AM IST

    US News Live : Will Elon Musk's DOGE lose teeth? Judge expected to rule in 24 hours

    • US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, DC, heard arguments on Monday, the Presidents Day holiday when federal courts are closed.
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today February 18, 2025: Will Elon Musk's DOGE lose teeth? Judge expected to rule in 24 hours
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes