World News Live Today February 2, 2025: Trump orders airstrikes on Islamic State in Somalia, says Biden wasn't ‘quick enough’
Feb 2, 2025 12:15 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
US News Live : Trump orders airstrikes on Islamic State in Somalia, says Biden wasn't ‘quick enough’
- The United States has periodically carried out airstrikes in Somalia for years, under Republican and Democratic administrations.
Feb 2, 2025 12:07 AM IST
US News Live : Ex-Fox Sports anchor Julie Stewart-Binks sues top exec over sexual assault
- Julie Stewart-Binks has filed a lawsuit against Fox Sports and its top executive, Charlie Dixon, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2016.
