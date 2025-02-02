Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi170C
Saturday, Feb 1, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today February 2, 2025: Trump orders airstrikes on Islamic State in Somalia, says Biden wasn't ‘quick enough’

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 2, 2025 12:15 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on February 2, 2025: US President Trump blamed Biden for deferring action against the terror group. (File)
    Latest news on February 2, 2025: US President Trump blamed Biden for deferring action against the terror group. (File)

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 2, 2025 12:15 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump orders airstrikes on Islamic State in Somalia, says Biden wasn't ‘quick enough’

    • The United States has periodically carried out airstrikes in Somalia for years, under Republican and Democratic administrations.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 2, 2025 12:07 AM IST

    US News Live : Ex-Fox Sports anchor Julie Stewart-Binks sues top exec over sexual assault

    • Julie Stewart-Binks has filed a lawsuit against Fox Sports and its top executive, Charlie Dixon, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2016. 
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today February 2, 2025: Trump orders airstrikes on Islamic State in Somalia, says Biden wasn't ‘quick enough’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes