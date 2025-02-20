Live
World News Live Today February 20, 2025: Delbert Hosemann's office shares health update after he collapses at Mississippi State Capitol in shocking video
Feb 20, 2025 1:05 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on February 20, 2025: Delbert Hosemann office shares health update after he collapses at Mississippi State Capitol in shocking video (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 20, 2025 1:05 AM IST
US News Live : Delbert Hosemann's office shares health update after he collapses at Mississippi State Capitol in shocking video
- Delbert Hosemann slumped over his podium and microphone, and then fell to one side, shortly before 11 am.
Feb 20, 2025 12:02 AM IST
US News Live : Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott hands out $19 bn of her $35.6 bn fortune in ‘unrestricted’ donations
- MacKenzie Scott’s donation comes in the aftermath of the hefty divorce settlement that she agreed to five years ago.
News world news World News Live Today February 20, 2025: Delbert Hosemann's office shares health update after he collapses at Mississippi State Capitol in shocking video