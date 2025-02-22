Live
World News Live Today February 22, 2025: Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia, 'not out of danger yet': Doctors
Feb 22, 2025 12:50 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on February 22, 2025: The Vatican has described the Pope Francis infection as "complex"
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 22, 2025 12:50 AM IST
World News Live : Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia, 'not out of danger yet': Doctors
- Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after he reported breathing issues
Feb 22, 2025 12:11 AM IST
World News Live : Ruthless Hamas terrorists killed Ariel and Kfir Bibas with their ‘bare hands,' IDF claims
- Israel claimed Hamas terrorists murdered little hostages Ariel and Kfir Bibas with their bare hands, but the terrorist organisation has denied murdering them.
News world news World News Live Today February 22, 2025: Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia, 'not out of danger yet': Doctors