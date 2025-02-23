Live
World News Live Today February 23, 2025: Shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania's York County, gunman dead
Feb 23, 2025 12:44 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on February 23, 2025: Shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania's York County (Pixabay - representational image)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 23, 2025 12:44 AM IST
US News Live : Shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania's York County, gunman dead
- An active shooter situation led to UPMC Memorial hospital in Pennsylvania’s York County to be locked down, officials from West Manchester Township have said.
Feb 23, 2025 12:08 AM IST
World News Live : Pope Francis's health worsens after prolonged respiratory crisis, confirms Vatican
- Pope Francis is currently hospitalised for double pneumonia. He is responding but continues to face serious health challenges.
News world news World News Live Today February 23, 2025: Shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania's York County, gunman dead