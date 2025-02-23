Edit Profile
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
    World News Live Today February 23, 2025: Shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania's York County, gunman dead

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 23, 2025 12:44 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on February 23, 2025: Shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania's York County (Pixabay - representational image)
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 23, 2025 12:44 AM IST

    US News Live : Shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania's York County, gunman dead

    • An active shooter situation led to UPMC Memorial hospital in Pennsylvania’s York County to be locked down, officials from West Manchester Township have said.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 23, 2025 12:08 AM IST

    World News Live : Pope Francis's health worsens after prolonged respiratory crisis, confirms Vatican

    • Pope Francis is currently hospitalised for double pneumonia. He is responding but continues to face serious health challenges.
    Read the full story here

