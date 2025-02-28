Live
World News Live Today February 28, 2025: DC Draino, Mike Cernovich and other X influencers seen with ‘Epstein Files: Phase 1’ binders at White House | Video
Feb 28, 2025 12:53 AM IST
Latest news on February 28, 2025: Conservative political commentators were seen leaving the White House with binders labeled “Epstein Files: Phase 1.”
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe.
US News Live : DC Draino, Mike Cernovich and other X influencers seen with ‘Epstein Files: Phase 1’ binders at White House | Video
- X influencers were seen leaving the White House with binders labeled “Epstein Files: Phase 1," hours after Pam Bondi said DOJ will release files on Thursday.
Feb 28, 2025 12:51 AM IST
US News Live : Seven planets to align: How to watch the 2025 planetary parade
- A planetary alignment happens when multiple planets gather closely on one side of the sun at the same time.
Feb 28, 2025 12:17 AM IST
US News Live : Gene Hackman and wife's 'suspicious' deaths: Mummified bodies, scattered pills and no obvious signs of gas leak
- Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead with their dog in their New Mexico homes. Their signs of mummification. Pills were found scattered.
