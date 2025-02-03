Edit Profile
Sunday, Feb 2, 2025
    World News Live Today February 3, 2025: Top USAID security officials sent on leave after denying Musk's DOGE access to classified information: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 3, 2025 1:55 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on February 3, 2025: Elon Musk criticised the USAID as a "criminal organisation."
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 3, 2025 1:55 AM IST

    US News Live : Top USAID security officials sent on leave after denying Musk's DOGE access to classified information: Report

    • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave DOGE full access to the US treasury's federal payment system late Friday.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 3, 2025 1:02 AM IST

    World News Live : Black box data suggests Army helicopter from Washington DC plane crash was flying ‘too high’

    • Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have determined the CRJ700 airplane was at 325 feet (91 meters).
    Read the full story here

    Feb 3, 2025 12:44 AM IST

    World News Live : Trump ends Biden-era ‘temporary protected status’ for illegal Venezuelan immigrants

    • Trump's latest move affects more than 300,000, or about half, of the 600,000 Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) living in the United States.
    Read the full story here

