World News Live Today February 3, 2025: Top USAID security officials sent on leave after denying Musk's DOGE access to classified information: Report

Latest news on February 3, 2025: Elon Musk criticised the USAID as a "criminal organisation."
US News Live : Top USAID security officials sent on leave after denying Musk's DOGE access to classified information: Report
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave DOGE full access to the US treasury's federal payment system late Friday.
Feb 3, 2025 1:02 AM IST
World News Live : Black box data suggests Army helicopter from Washington DC plane crash was flying ‘too high’
- Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have determined the CRJ700 airplane was at 325 feet (91 meters).
Feb 3, 2025 12:44 AM IST
World News Live : Trump ends Biden-era ‘temporary protected status’ for illegal Venezuelan immigrants
- Trump's latest move affects more than 300,000, or about half, of the 600,000 Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) living in the United States.
