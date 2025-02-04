Live
World News Live Today February 4, 2025: Donald Trump says newly created US sovereign wealth fund could ‘buy’ TikTok
Feb 4, 2025 12:41 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on February 4, 2025: US President Donald Trump points while speaking to journalists about TikTok as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (File)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
US News Live : Donald Trump says newly created US sovereign wealth fund could ‘buy’ TikTok
- Trump changed his stance on TikTok after the app significantly boosted his prospects among young voters during his presidential campaign for the White House.
Feb 4, 2025 12:20 AM IST
US News Live : Trump signs executive order creating US sovereign wealth fund, here's what to know
- Trump had previously floated such a government investment vehicle as a presidential candidate, saying it could fund “great national endeavors”
Feb 4, 2025 12:04 AM IST
US News Live : White House confirms Elon Musk, world's richest man, as ‘special government employee’ working for Trump without pay
- Musk spent over $290 million last year in a bid to assist Donald Trump in the US presidential race against former Vice President, Democrat Kamala Harris.
Feb 4, 2025 12:01 AM IST
US News Live : Marco Rubio takes over as USAID's acting head amid Elon Musk’s ‘shut down’ threat
- Elon Musk said USAID humanitarian agency will be "shutting down" as part of his radical – and critics say unconstitutional – drive to shrink US government.
