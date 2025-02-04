Edit Profile
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
    World News Live Today February 4, 2025: Donald Trump says newly created US sovereign wealth fund could ‘buy’ TikTok

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 4, 2025 12:41 AM IST
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 4, 2025 12:41 AM IST

    US News Live : Donald Trump says newly created US sovereign wealth fund could ‘buy’ TikTok

    • Trump changed his stance on TikTok after the app significantly boosted his prospects among young voters during his presidential campaign for the White House.
    Feb 4, 2025 12:20 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump signs executive order creating US sovereign wealth fund, here's what to know

    • Trump had previously floated such a government investment vehicle as a presidential candidate, saying it could fund “great national endeavors”
    Feb 4, 2025 12:04 AM IST

    US News Live : White House confirms Elon Musk, world's richest man, as ‘special government employee’ working for Trump without pay

    • Musk spent over $290 million last year in a bid to assist Donald Trump in the US presidential race against former Vice President, Democrat Kamala Harris.
    Feb 4, 2025 12:01 AM IST

    US News Live : Marco Rubio takes over as USAID's acting head amid Elon Musk’s ‘shut down’ threat

    • Elon Musk said USAID humanitarian agency will be "shutting down" as part of his radical –  and critics say unconstitutional –  drive to shrink US government.
