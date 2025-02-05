Live
World News Live Today February 5, 2025: US Senate committee backs Tulsi Gabbard as Trump's pick to oversee spy agencies
Feb 5, 2025 1:28 AM IST
Latest news on February 5, 2025: Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington.
US News Live : US Senate committee backs Tulsi Gabbard as Trump's pick to oversee spy agencies
- While the votes of members of the committee were not released, support for Tulsi Gabbard has fallen along party lines, with no Democrats expressing support.
Feb 5, 2025 1:07 AM IST
US News Live : Donald Trump expected to sign order shutting down federal education department
- During the presidential election campaign, Donald Trump alleged that the federal education department has ‘too much’ spending power.
Feb 5, 2025 12:45 AM IST
US News Live : Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' widow Allison Holker says dancer was never ‘the same’ after ayahuasca
- “I think it was a very big turning point for him,” Allison Holker said of her late husband's ‘ayahuasca journey’
Feb 5, 2025 12:18 AM IST
World News Live : Sweden school shooting death toll rises to 10, say police
- The death toll due to a shooting at Sweden's Campus Risbergska school rose to 10, including the suspected gunman.
