Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
    World News Live Today February 6, 2025: ‘Promoting anti-Semitism’: Israel announces exit from UNHRC

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 6, 2025 12:38 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on February 6, 2025: Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar answers a journalist's question during a joint presser with the Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister (not pictured) at the Foreign Office in Budapest, Hungary, on January 23, 2025. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 6, 2025 12:38 AM IST

    World News Live : ‘Promoting anti-Semitism’: Israel announces exit from UNHRC

    • Israel's foreign minister Gideon Saar accused UNHRC of ‘attacking a democratic country and propagating anti-Semitism, instead of promoting human rights.’
    Feb 6, 2025 12:03 AM IST

    US News Live : Travis Kelce says Donald Trump's attendance at Super Bowl is a ‘great honour’

    • Travis Kelce is “excited” to have President Donald Trump in attendance at the Super Bowl on Sunday
