New Delhi130C
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
    World News Live Today February 7, 2025: Four killed as US military-contracted plane crashes in Philippines

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 7, 2025 12:18 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on February 7, 2025: Wreckage of airplane in a rice field in Maguindanao del Sur province, Philippines, after officials say a U.S. military-contracted plane has crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines, killing all four people on board, on Thursday Feb. 6, 2025 (AP)
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 7, 2025 12:18 AM IST

    World News Live : Four killed as US military-contracted plane crashes in Philippines

    • The US military said one service member and three defence contractors were killed in the incident.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 7, 2025 12:16 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump reiterates proposal for US to take control of Gaza Strip, ‘Stability for the region…’

    • Donald Trump expanded on his proposal for the US to take control of the Gaza Strip and rebuild it, insisting that no military action would be needed 
    Read the full story here

    Feb 7, 2025 12:15 AM IST

    World News Live : US boycotts G20 foreign ministers meet, attacks South African land reforms

    • US will boycott G20 foreign ministers meeting in Johannesburg, citing South Africa's treatment of farmers and focus on climate and diversity, says Rubio.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 7, 2025 12:01 AM IST

    World News Live : Donald Trump to sanction International Criminal Court for ‘targeting’ US, allies

    • US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday to put financial and visa sanctions on ICC officials American citizens and US allies.
    Read the full story here

