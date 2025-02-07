Live
World News Live Today February 7, 2025: Four killed as US military-contracted plane crashes in Philippines
Feb 7, 2025 12:18 AM IST
Latest news on February 7, 2025: Wreckage of airplane in a rice field in Maguindanao del Sur province, Philippines, after officials say a U.S. military-contracted plane has crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines, killing all four people on board, on Thursday Feb. 6, 2025 (AP)
- The US military said one service member and three defence contractors were killed in the incident.
Feb 7, 2025 12:16 AM IST
US News Live : Trump reiterates proposal for US to take control of Gaza Strip, ‘Stability for the region…’
- Donald Trump expanded on his proposal for the US to take control of the Gaza Strip and rebuild it, insisting that no military action would be needed
Feb 7, 2025 12:15 AM IST
World News Live : US boycotts G20 foreign ministers meet, attacks South African land reforms
- US will boycott G20 foreign ministers meeting in Johannesburg, citing South Africa's treatment of farmers and focus on climate and diversity, says Rubio.
Feb 7, 2025 12:01 AM IST
World News Live : Donald Trump to sanction International Criminal Court for ‘targeting’ US, allies
- US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday to put financial and visa sanctions on ICC officials American citizens and US allies.
