World News Live Today February 8, 2025: Melania Trump 'couldn't care less' about her political image as Trump heads second term: Report
Feb 8, 2025 1:05 AM IST
Latest news on February 8, 2025: Melania Trump aims to carve her own identity in the White House while remaining detached from the political spotlight. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
US News Live : Melania Trump 'couldn't care less' about her political image as Trump heads second term: Report
- Melania Trump seeks to remain independent as First Lady, balancing public life with personal values.
Feb 8, 2025 12:57 AM IST
World News Live : At Musk's DOGE, a Berkeley-educated scientist who amplified white supremacists, misogynists
- Gavin Kliger lists his job on LinkedIn as ‘Special Advisor to the Director’ at the Office of Personnel Management.
