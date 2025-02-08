Edit Profile
Friday, Feb 7, 2025
    World News Live Today February 8, 2025: Melania Trump 'couldn't care less' about her political image as Trump heads second term: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 8, 2025 1:05 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on February 8, 2025: Melania Trump aims to carve her own identity in the White House while remaining detached from the political spotlight. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 8, 2025 1:05 AM IST

    US News Live : Melania Trump 'couldn't care less' about her political image as Trump heads second term: Report

    • Melania Trump seeks to remain independent as First Lady, balancing public life with personal values.
    Feb 8, 2025 12:57 AM IST

    World News Live : At Musk's DOGE, a Berkeley-educated scientist who amplified white supremacists, misogynists

    • Gavin Kliger lists his job on LinkedIn as ‘Special Advisor to the Director’ at the Office of Personnel Management.
