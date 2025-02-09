Live
World News Live Today February 9, 2025: British junior minister sacked by PM Starmer over WhatsApp messages
Feb 9, 2025 2:14 AM IST
Latest news on February 9, 2025: Suspended Labour MP Andrew Gwynne
- Andrew Gwynne, who was a health minister, apologised for sending WhatsApp messages insulting constituents and other members of parliament.
