Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
    World News Live Today January 1, 2025: HT Year-Ender: From bloodied Donald Trump to ‘All Eyes On Rafah’, viral images of 2024

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 1, 2025 2:12 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on January 1, 2025: Secret Service agents shield Donald Trump moments after he was shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 14 (AP)

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 1, 2025 2:12 AM IST

    • HT Year-Ender: A bleeding Donald Trump raising his fist in defiance minutes after narrowly avoiding assassination was arguably the image of 2024.
    Jan 1, 2025 1:43 AM IST

    US News Live : TikTok's Walmart Birkin trend explained: Luxury brand Hermes' bag dupe axed after going viral

    • An expert recently explained that the viral Walmart Birkin social media storm could potentially push Hermes to pursue legal action. 
    Jan 1, 2025 1:28 AM IST

    World News Live : Zimbabwe abolishes death penalty, 20 years after last execution in country

    • Zimbabwe currently has about 60 prisoners on death row, and the new law spares them.
    Jan 1, 2025 1:10 AM IST

    World News Live : Putin marks 25 years in power with New Year's Eve speech, praises Russia's achievements under him

    • Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeded Boris Yeltsin, who resigned on December 31, 1999.
