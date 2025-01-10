Live
World News Live Today January 10, 2025: ‘Zero per cent contained': Two major Los Angeles fires continue to devastate region
Jan 10, 2025 12:42 AM IST
Latest news on January 10, 2025: Fires in Eaton and the Pacific Palisades have not been contained at all despite efforts from the LA fire department
- Out of the five fires currently blazing through Los Angeles and its surrounding areas, fires in Eaton and the Palisades have not been contained yet
Jan 10, 2025 12:28 AM IST
US News Live : Trump looking for a 'quiet place’ with Obama, lip reader reveals what the duo discussed at Carter's funeral
- Former President Obama and Donald Trump shared a surprising moment at Jimmy Carter's funeral, with a lipreader indicating their chat had serious implications.
