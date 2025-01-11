World News Live Today January 11, 2025: ‘Hitler was a communist’: Elon Musk and Alice Weidel's remarks on X livestream triggers backlash

Live
Latest news on January 11, 2025: Elon Musk and German far-right party leader Alice Weidel sparked outrage after comments claiming Hitler was a communist
World News Live : ‘Hitler was a communist’: Elon Musk and Alice Weidel's remarks on X livestream triggers backlash
- Alice Weidel, leader of the AfD (Alternative For Germany) said “The National Socialists (Nazis) as the name suggests were socialists”.
Jan 11, 2025 12:12 AM IST
US News Live : Delta flight aborted in Atlanta: Four passengers injured during incident
- Heavy snowfall and icy roads led to dangerous travel conditions, affecting millions and leading to significant flight cancellations in major airports.
Jan 11, 2025 12:09 AM IST
World News Live : ‘Despicable charade, no merit’ says Donald Trump after unconditional discharge in hush money case
- In a post on social media platform TruthSocial, Donald Trump claimed that Democrats had launched a “witch hunt” against him
Jan 11, 2025 12:04 AM IST
US News Live : Powerball winner Edwin Castro's $3.8m Malibu home reduced to ashes in Palisades fire
- Edwin Castro's luxurious Malibu home was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire
