Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi100C
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today January 11, 2025: ‘Hitler was a communist’: Elon Musk and Alice Weidel's remarks on X livestream triggers backlash

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 11, 2025 12:58 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on January 11, 2025: Elon Musk and German far-right party leader Alice Weidel sparked outrage after comments claiming Hitler was a communist
    Latest news on January 11, 2025: Elon Musk and German far-right party leader Alice Weidel sparked outrage after comments claiming Hitler was a communist

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 11, 2025 12:58 AM IST

    World News Live : ‘Hitler was a communist’: Elon Musk and Alice Weidel's remarks on X livestream triggers backlash

    • Alice Weidel, leader of the AfD (Alternative For Germany) said “The National Socialists (Nazis) as the name suggests were socialists”.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 11, 2025 12:12 AM IST

    US News Live : Delta flight aborted in Atlanta: Four passengers injured during incident

    • Heavy snowfall and icy roads led to dangerous travel conditions, affecting millions and leading to significant flight cancellations in major airports.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 11, 2025 12:09 AM IST

    World News Live : ‘Despicable charade, no merit’ says Donald Trump after unconditional discharge in hush money case

    • In a post on social media platform TruthSocial, Donald Trump claimed that Democrats had  launched a “witch hunt” against him 
    Read the full story here

    Jan 11, 2025 12:04 AM IST

    US News Live : Powerball winner Edwin Castro's $3.8m Malibu home reduced to ashes in Palisades fire

    • Edwin Castro's luxurious Malibu home was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today January 11, 2025: ‘Hitler was a communist’: Elon Musk and Alice Weidel's remarks on X livestream triggers backlash
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes