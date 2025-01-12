Live
World News Live Today January 12, 2025: Los Angeles: Firefighters rush to battle flames before strong winds return
Jan 12, 2025 1:24 AM IST
Latest news on January 12, 2025: Firefighters work towards stopping the spread of six fires currently raging in Los Angeles
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
World News Live : Los Angeles: Firefighters rush to battle flames before strong winds return
- Only light breezes were fanning the flames, but the National Weather Service warned that locally strong Santa Ana winds could soon return
Jan 12, 2025 12:49 AM IST
World News Live : Nepal lights 1.25 lakh lamps to celebrate first anniversary of Ram Mandir
- Janakpur celebrated the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram Lalla's idol at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Saturday by lighting 1.25 lakh lamps.
Jan 12, 2025 12:31 AM IST
World News Live : Israeli PM Netanyahu sends Mossad chief to join Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar
- Israel's prime minister Netanyahu announced the decision on Saturday to send the Mossad director for ceasefire negotiations regarding the Gaza conflict
Jan 12, 2025 12:09 AM IST
World News Live : Greenland's leader agrees to negotiations with US president Donald Trump
- During a press conference in Denmark, Greenland's leader said that he was willing to enter discussions into what unites Greenland and the US.
