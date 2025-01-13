Live
World News Live Today January 13, 2025: Zelensky ready to exchange North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held in Russia
Jan 13, 2025 1:05 AM IST
Latest news on January 13, 2025: Ukraine's Zelensky announced that he was ready to exchange North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians captured by Russia
- His offer came a day after Ukraine announced it had captured two North Korean soldiers wounded fighting against Kyiv's troops in Russia's Kursk region.
