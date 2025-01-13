Edit Profile
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
    World News Live Today January 13, 2025: Zelensky ready to exchange North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held in Russia

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 13, 2025 1:05 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 13, 2025 1:05 AM IST

    • His offer came a day after Ukraine announced it had captured two North Korean soldiers wounded fighting against Kyiv's troops in Russia's Kursk region.
    Read the full story here

