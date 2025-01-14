Live
World News Live Today January 14, 2025: Donald Trump’s tariffs are coming and will include oil, Alberta Premier warns
Jan 14, 2025 1:07 AM IST
Latest news on January 14, 2025: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met with President-elect Donald Trump in Florida.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met with President-elect Donald Trump in Florida.
US News Live : Donald Trump’s tariffs are coming and will include oil, Alberta Premier warns
- The conservative leader of Canada’s main oil-producing province met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend
Jan 14, 2025 12:56 AM IST
World News Live : Lebanon's president names ICJ judge Nawaf Salam prime minister
- A majority of Lebanese lawmakers endorsed Salam, the presiding judge at the ICJ in The Hague, after two years of a caretaker government
