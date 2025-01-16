Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi120C
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today January 16, 2025: What foods have Red Dye No. 3? FDA bans artificial colouring over cancer risk

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 16, 2025 12:45 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on January 16, 2025: FDA has banned Red Dye No. 3 for potential risk of cancer, here's what foods contain it
    Latest news on January 16, 2025: FDA has banned Red Dye No. 3 for potential risk of cancer, here's what foods contain it

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 16, 2025 12:45 AM IST

    US News Live : What foods have Red Dye No. 3? FDA bans artificial colouring over cancer risk

    • The FDA has banned controversial artificial food colouring, Red Dye No. 3, citing potential risk of cancer. Here are some of the food and drinks that contain it
    Read the full story here

    Jan 16, 2025 12:33 AM IST

    World News Live : Kate's ‘un-victim like’ approach during recent hospital visit praised, contrasted with Harry and Meghan's 'victimhood'

    • A royal expert has praised Kate Middleton's attitude during her recent visit to the Royal Marsden hospital, where she received her cancer treatment.
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today January 16, 2025: What foods have Red Dye No. 3? FDA bans artificial colouring over cancer risk
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes