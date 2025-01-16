Live
World News Live Today January 16, 2025: What foods have Red Dye No. 3? FDA bans artificial colouring over cancer risk
Jan 16, 2025 12:45 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on January 16, 2025: FDA has banned Red Dye No. 3 for potential risk of cancer, here's what foods contain it
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 16, 2025 12:45 AM IST
US News Live : What foods have Red Dye No. 3? FDA bans artificial colouring over cancer risk
- The FDA has banned controversial artificial food colouring, Red Dye No. 3, citing potential risk of cancer. Here are some of the food and drinks that contain it
Jan 16, 2025 12:33 AM IST
World News Live : Kate's ‘un-victim like’ approach during recent hospital visit praised, contrasted with Harry and Meghan's 'victimhood'
- A royal expert has praised Kate Middleton's attitude during her recent visit to the Royal Marsden hospital, where she received her cancer treatment.
News world news World News Live Today January 16, 2025: What foods have Red Dye No. 3? FDA bans artificial colouring over cancer risk