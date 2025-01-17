Live
World News Live Today January 17, 2025: Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster ‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker dies at 90
Jan 17, 2025 1:01 AM IST
Latest news on January 17, 2025: FILE - Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker tips his cap before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins,, July 28, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Jan 17, 2025 1:01 AM IST
US News Live : Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster ‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker dies at 90
- Uecker was best known as a colorful comedian and broadcaster who earned his nickname during one of his numerous appearances on Johnny Carson’s late night show.
Jan 17, 2025 12:44 AM IST
World News Live : Donald Trump treasury pick says China’s economy is in recession
- Scott Bessent, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, described the world’s No. 2 economy as being in a recession, if not a depression
Jan 17, 2025 12:22 AM IST
World News Live : Neo-Nazi satanist jailed for six years for encouraging girls to kill themselves
- Cameron Finnigan, 19, appeared before Mr Justice Jay at the Old Bailey on Thursday for sentencing
