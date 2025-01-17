Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi110C
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today January 17, 2025: Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster ‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker dies at 90

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 17, 2025 1:01 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on January 17, 2025: FILE - Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker tips his cap before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins,, July 28, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    Latest news on January 17, 2025: FILE - Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker tips his cap before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins,, July 28, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 17, 2025 1:01 AM IST

    US News Live : Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster ‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker dies at 90

    • Uecker was best known as a colorful comedian and broadcaster who earned his nickname during one of his numerous appearances on Johnny Carson’s late night show.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 17, 2025 12:44 AM IST

    World News Live : Donald Trump treasury pick says China’s economy is in recession

    • Scott Bessent, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, described the world’s No. 2 economy as being in a recession, if not a depression
    Read the full story here

    Jan 17, 2025 12:22 AM IST

    World News Live : Neo-Nazi satanist jailed for six years for encouraging girls to kill themselves

    • Cameron Finnigan, 19, appeared before Mr Justice Jay at the Old Bailey on Thursday for sentencing
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today January 17, 2025: Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster ‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker dies at 90
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes