Friday, Jan 17, 2025
    World News Live Today January 18, 2025: Rocket attack on aid convoy in Pakistan's violence-hit Kurram, over 6 pekilled

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 18, 2025 1:50 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on January 18, 2025: The convoy, which was en route from Thall to Parachinar, was targeted in the Bagan Bazar area of Kurram.
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 18, 2025 1:50 AM IST

    • Kurram violence: The attack took place when a convoy of 35 vehicles, which was carrying essential food and medical supplies was ambushed with rockets
    Jan 18, 2025 1:21 AM IST

    World News Live : Why Prince Harry's limited appearances in Meghan Markle's cookery show ‘is for the best’

    • Prince Harry made limited appearances in Meghan Markle's show – With Love, Meghan – the release of which has been postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.
