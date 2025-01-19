Live
World News Live Today January 19, 2025: Immigration officers planning a ‘big f**king operation’ after Trump assumes office
Jan 19, 2025 12:29 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on January 19, 2025: FILE - President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago, on Jan. 9, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 19, 2025 12:29 AM IST
US News Live : Immigration officers planning a ‘big f**king operation’ after Trump assumes office
- The incoming border czar noted that ICE officers will “enforce immigration law without apology,” adding that “no one's off the table.”
News world news World News Live Today January 19, 2025: Immigration officers planning a ‘big f**king operation’ after Trump assumes office