World News Live Today January 2, 2025: Police investigating car fire at Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel, viral clip shows Tesla Cybertruck in flames
Jan 2, 2025 12:09 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on January 2, 2025: A car was engulfed in flames at Las Vegas Trump Tower on Wednesday
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.
US News Live : Police investigating car fire at Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel, viral clip shows Tesla Cybertruck in flames
- The Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a car fire at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas in Nevada
