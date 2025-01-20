Live
World News Live Today January 20, 2025: ‘Abortion, taxes, education’: What Donald Trump plans for his second term
Jan 20, 2025 1:17 AM IST
Latest news on January 20, 2025: Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump take pictures as they celebrate outside of the U.S. Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Donald Trump, set to take office Monday, plans to limit federal civil rights involvement and increase presidential powers.
Jan 20, 2025 12:04 AM IST
World News Live : Donald Trump’s inaugural weekend to have celebrities, performers, and more
- Country singer Parker McCollum will perform at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday, one of three events where the newly sworn-in president will speak.
