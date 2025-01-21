Live
World News Live Today January 21, 2025: Trump’s new meme coin tops $10 billion market cap as he returns to office
Jan 21, 2025 12:21 AM IST
Latest news on January 21, 2025: Trump's "meme coin", also known as $TRUMP, was launched on Friday.
US News Live : Trump’s new meme coin tops $10 billion market cap as he returns to office
- 4/5ths of Trump coin's tokens are owned by CIC Digital, an affiliate of Trump's business, and another entity called Fight, Fight, Fight, says its website.
Jan 21, 2025 12:17 AM IST
US News Live : Melania Trump's ‘intensive preparation’ for her White House return revealed: ‘She has been brushing up on her…’
- Melania Trump, the First Lady of the US, has been “preparing intensively” as she is set to make a comeback to the White House.
Jan 21, 2025 12:14 AM IST
US News Live : Trump and Biden share a limo, netizens try to guess their car conversation
- President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden shared tea and a limousine ride to the Capitol ahead of the inauguration.
Jan 21, 2025 12:10 AM IST
US News Live : Donald Trump event: Tech billionaires get prime seats, more visibility than some cabinet members
- Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sunder Pichai, Google founder Sergey Brin also attended the mega event.
Jan 21, 2025 12:06 AM IST
US News Live : Trump to withdraw from Paris climate agreement, again: White House
- Trump to withdraw US from Paris climate deal again, aligning with Iran, Libya, and Yemen.
