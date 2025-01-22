Edit Profile
    World News Live Today January 22, 2025: 18 states file lawsuit to block US President Donald Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 22, 2025 12:49 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on January 22, 2025: Gladys Vega, President and CEO of La Colaborativa, Brazilian Worker Center and Lawyers for Civil Rights, speaks at a press conference about their lawsuit filed against the Trump administration executive order. (REUTERS)
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 22, 2025 12:49 AM IST

    World News Live : 18 states file lawsuit to block US President Donald Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship

    • Donald Trump's order denies automatic citizenship to individuals whose mothers were in the US illegally, or whose fathers were not US citizens 
    Jan 22, 2025 12:34 AM IST

    World News Live : 18,000 Indians, living in US, to be brought back to placate Trump: Report

    • India plans to repatriate 18,000 citizens living illegally in the US to align with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. 
    Jan 22, 2025 12:34 AM IST

    US News Live : Historic winter storm tests Texas, triggers blizzard warnings in Louisiana

    • A historic winter storm threatened natural gas shipments from one the biggest US export plants while heavy snow shut schools and airports in Houston.
    Jan 22, 2025 12:32 AM IST

    US News Live : No China tariffs, no birthright citizenship: A look at Donald Trump's day 1 in Oval Office

    • On day one of taking office, US President Donald Trump signed several key executive orders and delivered on his poll promises. 
