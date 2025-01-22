Live
World News Live Today January 22, 2025: 18 states file lawsuit to block US President Donald Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship
Latest news on January 22, 2025: Gladys Vega, President and CEO of La Colaborativa, Brazilian Worker Center and Lawyers for Civil Rights, speaks at a press conference about their lawsuit filed against the Trump administration executive order. (REUTERS)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.
World News Live : 18 states file lawsuit to block US President Donald Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship
- Donald Trump's order denies automatic citizenship to individuals whose mothers were in the US illegally, or whose fathers were not US citizens
Jan 22, 2025 12:34 AM IST
World News Live : 18,000 Indians, living in US, to be brought back to placate Trump: Report
- India plans to repatriate 18,000 citizens living illegally in the US to align with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.
Jan 22, 2025 12:34 AM IST
US News Live : Historic winter storm tests Texas, triggers blizzard warnings in Louisiana
- A historic winter storm threatened natural gas shipments from one the biggest US export plants while heavy snow shut schools and airports in Houston.
Jan 22, 2025 12:32 AM IST
US News Live : No China tariffs, no birthright citizenship: A look at Donald Trump's day 1 in Oval Office
- On day one of taking office, US President Donald Trump signed several key executive orders and delivered on his poll promises.
