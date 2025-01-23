Live
World News Live Today January 23, 2025: 1 killed, 1 injured in Nashville school shooting, gunman shoots self: Report
Latest news on January 23, 2025: A school bus arrives at a unification site following a shooting at the Antioch High School in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
US News Live : 1 killed, 1 injured in Nashville school shooting, gunman shoots self: Report
- A female student was killed, and one other was injured after another student, who turned the gun on himself, opened fire at Nashville's Antioch High School
