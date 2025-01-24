Live
World News Live Today January 24, 2025: Massachusetts man who toured US Capitol with a gun is arrested
Jan 24, 2025 1:34 AM IST
Latest news on January 24, 2025: FILE - The Capitol dome on Capitol Hill is seen through a glass structure in Washington, on April 6, 2011. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
US News Live : Massachusetts man who toured US Capitol with a gun is arrested
- A police officer who allowed the man into the Capitol after searching him has been suspended pending a department investigation.
Jan 24, 2025 1:30 AM IST
World News Live : Dollar falls amid Donald Trump remarks; markets turn to tariffs, central bank actions
- The dollar is down over 1% this week, driven by Monday’s sharp drop as Trump’s widely expected tariff announcements failed to materialise after his inauguration
Jan 24, 2025 1:17 AM IST
US News Live : Trump tells world leaders ‘America is back for business’, wants interest rates to ‘drop immediately’
- President Donald Trump promised to offer business and political leaders “the lowest taxes of any nation on earth” should they make their products in America
Jan 24, 2025 12:42 AM IST
World News Live : Russia-linked AI websites aim to dupe German voters: Study
- The sites also spread content favourable to politicians and parties taking more nationalist and Russia-friendly stands, like Alternative for Germany (AfD)
Jan 24, 2025 12:30 AM IST
US News Live : US judge blocks Donald Trump's birthright citizenship order
- Trump's directive instructed US agencies to deny citizenship to children born in the US if neither parent is a US citizen or legal permanent resident.
