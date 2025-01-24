Edit Profile
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
    World News Live Today January 24, 2025: Massachusetts man who toured US Capitol with a gun is arrested

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 24, 2025 1:34 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on January 24, 2025: FILE - The Capitol dome on Capitol Hill is seen through a glass structure in Washington, on April 6, 2011. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 24, 2025 1:34 AM IST

    US News Live : Massachusetts man who toured US Capitol with a gun is arrested

    • A police officer who allowed the man into the Capitol after searching him has been suspended pending a department investigation.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 24, 2025 1:30 AM IST

    World News Live : Dollar falls amid Donald Trump remarks; markets turn to tariffs, central bank actions

    • The dollar is down over 1% this week, driven by Monday’s sharp drop as Trump’s widely expected tariff announcements failed to materialise after his inauguration
    Read the full story here

    Jan 24, 2025 1:17 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump tells world leaders ‘America is back for business’, wants interest rates to ‘drop immediately’

    • President Donald Trump promised to offer business and political leaders “the lowest taxes of any nation on earth” should they make their products in America
    Read the full story here

    Jan 24, 2025 12:42 AM IST

    World News Live : Russia-linked AI websites aim to dupe German voters: Study

    • The sites also spread content favourable to politicians and parties taking more nationalist and Russia-friendly stands, like Alternative for Germany (AfD)
    Read the full story here

    Jan 24, 2025 12:30 AM IST

    US News Live : US judge blocks Donald Trump's birthright citizenship order

    • Trump's directive instructed US agencies to deny citizenship to children born in the US if neither parent is a US citizen or legal permanent resident.
    Read the full story here

