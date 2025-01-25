Live
World News Live Today January 25, 2025: Iraq ministry says two border guards killed by Kurdistan Workers' Party fire
Jan 25, 2025 12:46 AM IST
Latest news on January 25, 2025: The ministry announced, according to the official news agency INA, that two of the PKK members "who attacked the patrol" were killed during "search operations in the area in pursuit of the perpetrators". (Pic used for representation)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Jan 25, 2025 12:46 AM IST
World News Live : Iraq ministry says two border guards killed by Kurdistan Workers' Party fire
- A border guard official told AFP that the guards were patrolling a village near the Turkish border when "shooting and clashes" with the PKK broke out.
Jan 25, 2025 12:34 AM IST
World News Live : Brazil government to cut some import taxes to lower food costs
- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is under pressure from the soaring cost of living as he starts the second half of his term.
Jan 25, 2025 12:25 AM IST
World News Live : ‘Insane X-ray’ shows tapeworm larvae inside human body. What mistake of the patient led to this?
- The patient’s condition, identified as cysticercosis, was caused by larval cysts of taenia solium (pork tapeworm) after consuming raw or undercooked pork.
