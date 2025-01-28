Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi100C
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today January 28, 2025: Kate Middleton expresses ‘it’s good to be able to be here’ with Holocaust survivors

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 28, 2025 1:18 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on January 28, 2025: Kate Middleton warmly reunited with Holocaust survivors, expressing joy and sympathy during an emotional gathering with attendees from various genocides.
    Latest news on January 28, 2025: Kate Middleton warmly reunited with Holocaust survivors, expressing joy and sympathy during an emotional gathering with attendees from various genocides.

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 28, 2025 1:18 AM IST

    World News Live : Kate Middleton expresses ‘it’s good to be able to be here’ with Holocaust survivors

    • During a gathering with Holocaust survivors, Kate Middleton expressed joy in reuniting with old friends, including Yvonne Bernstein and Stephen Frank.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 28, 2025 1:03 AM IST

    World News Live : Hezbollah won't accept any reasons to extend time for Israeli troops' withdrawal, says its chief

    • Israel on Friday said that its army's withdrawal would last beyond the 60-day period stipulated in the ceasefire agreement with the Lebanese group.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 28, 2025 12:54 AM IST

    US News Live : DeepSeek shakes US markets; Vivek Ramaswamy calls it a ‘Sputnik moment’ to wake up

    • The market slump on Monday hit Big Tech stocks the hardest, with Nvidia suffering a 17% decline and dragging the Nasdaq composite down by 5%.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 28, 2025 12:46 AM IST

    US News Live : On Pete Hegseth's first day, new Trump orders on transgender forces, COVID and more likely

    • The new order on transgender troops does not impose an immediate ban, but directs the Pentagon to come up with a policy on their service in the armed forces.
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today January 28, 2025: Kate Middleton expresses ‘it’s good to be able to be here’ with Holocaust survivors
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes