World News Live Today January 28, 2025: Kate Middleton expresses ‘it’s good to be able to be here’ with Holocaust survivors
Jan 28, 2025 1:18 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on January 28, 2025: Kate Middleton warmly reunited with Holocaust survivors, expressing joy and sympathy during an emotional gathering with attendees from various genocides.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe.
World News Live : Kate Middleton expresses ‘it’s good to be able to be here’ with Holocaust survivors
- During a gathering with Holocaust survivors, Kate Middleton expressed joy in reuniting with old friends, including Yvonne Bernstein and Stephen Frank.
Jan 28, 2025 1:03 AM IST
World News Live : Hezbollah won't accept any reasons to extend time for Israeli troops' withdrawal, says its chief
- Israel on Friday said that its army's withdrawal would last beyond the 60-day period stipulated in the ceasefire agreement with the Lebanese group.
Jan 28, 2025 12:54 AM IST
US News Live : DeepSeek shakes US markets; Vivek Ramaswamy calls it a ‘Sputnik moment’ to wake up
- The market slump on Monday hit Big Tech stocks the hardest, with Nvidia suffering a 17% decline and dragging the Nasdaq composite down by 5%.
Jan 28, 2025 12:46 AM IST
US News Live : On Pete Hegseth's first day, new Trump orders on transgender forces, COVID and more likely
- The new order on transgender troops does not impose an immediate ban, but directs the Pentagon to come up with a policy on their service in the armed forces.
