World News Live Today January 29, 2025: Kamala Harris' husband now has a new private job days after leaving Washington
Jan 29, 2025 1:14 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on January 29, 2025: Doug Emhoff, the husband of ex-Vice President Kamala Harris, has accepted a partnership at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
- Doug Emhoff, husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, has joined Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as a partner, bringing over 30 years of legal experience.
Jan 29, 2025 1:06 AM IST
World News Live : Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Trump has invited him to visit White House on February 4
- Trump had teased Netanyahu's visit in a conversation with reporters on Air Force One without providing any specific details.
