Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today January 30, 2025: Donald Trump's allies push lawmakers to give Tulsi Gabbard top spy job

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 30, 2025 12:02 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on January 30, 2025: If confirmed, Tulsi Gabbard will oversee the 18 US spy agencies, from the CIA and the National Security Agency to the Defense Intelligence Agency,
    Latest news on January 30, 2025: If confirmed, Tulsi Gabbard will oversee the 18 US spy agencies, from the CIA and the National Security Agency to the Defense Intelligence Agency,

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 30, 2025 12:02 AM IST

    US News Live : Donald Trump's allies push lawmakers to give Tulsi Gabbard top spy job

    • The push for Gabbard comes ahead of her confirmation hearing Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today January 30, 2025: Donald Trump's allies push lawmakers to give Tulsi Gabbard top spy job
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes