World News Live Today January 31, 2025: ‘Tower did you see that?’ ATC audio captures what controllers saw just before the ghastly crash
Jan 31, 2025 2:04 AM IST
Latest news on January 31, 2025: Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river outside Washington, DC, January 30, 2025.(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
US News Live : ‘Tower did you see that?’ ATC audio captures what controllers saw just before the ghastly crash
- ATC audio reveals the last words of controllers before a crash between a US Army helicopter and an American Airlines plane at Reagan National Airport.
Jan 31, 2025 1:23 AM IST
US News Live : US secretary of state Marco Rubio says Trump's offer to buy Greenland is ‘not a joke’
- Marco Rubio said that the Arctic region will become a critical shipping lane that the US “needs to defend”.
