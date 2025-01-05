Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, Jan 4, 2025
    World News Live Today January 5, 2025: Austria's chancellor Karl Nehammer to step down as coalition talks fail

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 5, 2025 1:02 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on January 5, 2025: FILE PHOTO: Austrian Chancellor and head of Peoples Party (OEVP) Karl Nehammer leaves a meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen in Hofburg Palace in Vienna.
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 5, 2025 1:02 AM IST

    World News Live : Austria's chancellor Karl Nehammer to step down as coalition talks fail

    • The surprise move comes just one day after Austria's liberal party withdrew from three-party coalition talks to form a centrist government.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 5, 2025 12:15 AM IST

    World News Live : Israeli strikes kill atleast 70 in Gaza Strip amid fresh ceasefire talks

    • People scoured the rubble for any survivors trapped under the debris and medics said several children were among those killed.
    Read the full story here

