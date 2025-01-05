Live
World News Live Today January 5, 2025: Austria's chancellor Karl Nehammer to step down as coalition talks fail
Jan 5, 2025 1:02 AM IST
Austrian Chancellor and head of Peoples Party (OEVP) Karl Nehammer leaves a meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen in Hofburg Palace in Vienna.
World News Live : Austria's chancellor Karl Nehammer to step down as coalition talks fail
- The surprise move comes just one day after Austria's liberal party withdrew from three-party coalition talks to form a centrist government.
Jan 5, 2025 12:15 AM IST
World News Live : Israeli strikes kill atleast 70 in Gaza Strip amid fresh ceasefire talks
- People scoured the rubble for any survivors trapped under the debris and medics said several children were among those killed.
