World News Live Today January 6, 2025: Hamas says ready to release 34 hostages in 'first phase' of exchange deal
Jan 6, 2025 1:45 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on January 6, 2025: Relatives and supporters of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas hold a protest performance promoting a deal that would bring the hostages home, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 17, 2024. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Jan 6, 2025 1:45 AM IST
World News Live : Hamas says ready to release 34 hostages in 'first phase' of exchange deal
- The Israeli prime minister's office, however, stated that Hamas has yet to provide a list of hostages.
Jan 6, 2025 1:30 AM IST
US News Live : New Orleans attack: Shamsud-Din Jabbar visited French Quarter twice, recorded videos
- Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Houston, also travelled to Cairo, Egypt, as well as Ontario, Canada, before the attack.
Jan 6, 2025 12:47 AM IST
US News Live : US braces for 'heaviest snowfall in a decade' in some areas | 10 points
- Nearly 63 million people in the US were under some kind of winter weather advisory, watch, or warning on Sunday.
Jan 6, 2025 12:26 AM IST
US News Live : Will US winterstorm hamper Donald Trump's election certification? House leader responds
- Forecasts called for heavy snow and high winds from the Central Plains to the mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.
