Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi110C
Sunday, Jan 5, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today January 6, 2025: Hamas says ready to release 34 hostages in 'first phase' of exchange deal

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 6, 2025 1:45 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on January 6, 2025: Relatives and supporters of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas hold a protest performance promoting a deal that would bring the hostages home, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 17, 2024. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
    Latest news on January 6, 2025: Relatives and supporters of the hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas hold a protest performance promoting a deal that would bring the hostages home, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 17, 2024. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 6, 2025 1:45 AM IST

    World News Live : Hamas says ready to release 34 hostages in 'first phase' of exchange deal

    • The Israeli prime minister's office, however, stated that Hamas has yet to provide a list of hostages.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 6, 2025 1:30 AM IST

    US News Live : New Orleans attack: Shamsud-Din Jabbar visited French Quarter twice, recorded videos

    • Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Houston, also travelled to Cairo, Egypt, as well as Ontario, Canada, before the attack.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 6, 2025 12:47 AM IST

    US News Live : US braces for 'heaviest snowfall in a decade' in some areas | 10 points

    • Nearly 63 million people in the US were under some kind of winter weather advisory, watch, or warning on Sunday.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 6, 2025 12:26 AM IST

    US News Live : Will US winterstorm hamper Donald Trump's election certification? House leader responds

    • Forecasts called for heavy snow and high winds from the Central Plains to the mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today January 6, 2025: Hamas says ready to release 34 hostages in 'first phase' of exchange deal
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes