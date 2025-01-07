Live
World News Live Today January 7, 2025: Who is Anita Anand: Indian-origin contender among frontrunners to replace Trudeau as Canada's PM
Jan 7, 2025 12:39 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on January 7, 2025: Justin Trudeau (left) Transport Minister Anita Anand(right)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 7, 2025 12:39 AM IST
US News Live : Who is Anita Anand: Indian-origin contender among frontrunners to replace Trudeau as Canada's PM
- Parliament will pause until March to allow the Liberal Party to find a new leader, amid preparation for a potential spring election against opposition parties.
Jan 7, 2025 12:10 AM IST
US News Live : Trump is certified as the winner of the 2024 election without challenge
- Trump is declared the winner of the 2024 election without opposition, a significant difference from the turmoil experienced four years prior.
News world news World News Live Today January 7, 2025: Who is Anita Anand: Indian-origin contender among frontrunners to replace Trudeau as Canada's PM