World News Live Today January 8, 2025: Trump's request to halt hush money sentencing rejected by appeals court
Jan 8, 2025 1:01 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on January 8, 2025: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., December 22, 2024.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.
Jan 8, 2025 1:01 AM IST
US News Live : Trump's request to halt hush money sentencing rejected by appeals court
- The sentencing is scheduled for Friday, with Trump arguing that he should receive immunity as president-elect, but the court ruled otherwise.
Jan 8, 2025 12:29 AM IST
US News Live : Donald Trump Escalates Threats Against Canada, Greenland and Panama; Refuses to rule out use of military
- The remarks came after Trump earlier suggested he’d look to expand US influence, including by changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America
Jan 8, 2025 12:09 AM IST
US News Live : Mark Zuckerberg sports a rare watch while announcing fact-check policy change. Details here
- The rarity of that particular watch can be gauged from the fact that Greubel Forsey SA produces just two or three ‘Hand Made’ models per year.
