Friday, Feb 28, 2025
    Live

    World News Live Today March 1, 2025: 'Such an embarrassment': Internet slams Trump and Vance for 'berating' Zelensky at White House

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 1, 2025 12:33 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on March 1, 2025: U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
    Latest news on March 1, 2025: U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 1, 2025 12:33 AM IST

    US News Live : 'Such an embarrassment': Internet slams Trump and Vance for 'berating' Zelensky at White House

    • Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Volodymyr Zelensky got into a heated argument at the White House. Internet criticized Trump and Vance for “berating” Zelensky.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 1, 2025 12:24 AM IST

    US News Live : Donald Trump says Zelenskyy can return for talks when ‘ready for peace’

    • Donald Trump said that Zelenskyy viewed US involvement as a bargaining tool rather than a step toward ending the conflict.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 1, 2025 12:00 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump slams Zelensky after Oval Office ‘fight’: ‘He disrespected the US’ - Read full statement

    • Donald Trump released a statement, slamming Ukrainian President Zelensky after the leaders got into a heated argument in the Oval Office.
    Read the full story here

