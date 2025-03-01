Live
World News Live Today March 1, 2025: 'Such an embarrassment': Internet slams Trump and Vance for 'berating' Zelensky at White House
Mar 1, 2025 12:33 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on March 1, 2025: U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
US News Live : 'Such an embarrassment': Internet slams Trump and Vance for 'berating' Zelensky at White House
- Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Volodymyr Zelensky got into a heated argument at the White House. Internet criticized Trump and Vance for “berating” Zelensky.
Mar 1, 2025 12:24 AM IST
US News Live : Donald Trump says Zelenskyy can return for talks when ‘ready for peace’
- Donald Trump said that Zelenskyy viewed US involvement as a bargaining tool rather than a step toward ending the conflict.
Mar 1, 2025 12:00 AM IST
US News Live : Trump slams Zelensky after Oval Office ‘fight’: ‘He disrespected the US’ - Read full statement
- Donald Trump released a statement, slamming Ukrainian President Zelensky after the leaders got into a heated argument in the Oval Office.
