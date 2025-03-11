Live
World News Live Today March 11, 2025: China hits back at Trump tariffs with 15% levies targeting US farmers
Mar 11, 2025 12:27 AM IST
Latest news on March 11, 2025: China also hit American farm products during the president's first-term trade wars.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Mar 11, 2025 12:27 AM IST
World News Live : China hits back at Trump tariffs with 15% levies targeting US farmers
- The Chinese tariffs, announced last week, were a response to Trump's decision to double the levy on Chinese imports to 20% on March 4.
Mar 11, 2025 12:25 AM IST
US News Live : Fire in Durham, NC? Residents report smoke and poor air quality
- Residents of Durham, North Carolina, are reporting smoke and poor air quality, though the source of the fire remains unclear.
Mar 11, 2025 12:14 AM IST
US News Live : Washington Dulles International Airport on red alert after passenger imports lethal disease
- Washington Dulles International Airport has been put on a red alert, with experts issuing warning to the passengers about potential measles outbreak.
Mar 11, 2025 12:13 AM IST
World News Live : Mark Carney is the new leader of Canada Liberal Party, set to become PM
- In his victory speech, Carney focused his attention on the threat posed to Canada by US President Donald Trump, as he said the country faces “dark days”
Mar 11, 2025 12:03 AM IST
World News Live : Oil tanker involved in North Sea collision was carrying jet fuel for US military
- A US military spokesperson confirmed that the oil tanker was on a "short-term US military charter with the Military Sealift Command".
