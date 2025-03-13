Live
World News Live Today March 13, 2025: Putin likely to drag out Ukraine truce talks to seek his own conditions
Mar 13, 2025 1:28 AM IST
World News Live: Stay connected with the latest updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, environmental issues, and more. Our live blog provides continuous coverage of breaking news, in-depth reports, and insights into the events shaping the world as they unfold.
Latest news on March 13, 2025: US President Donald Trump said it’s possible he could speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as soon as this week.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your ultimate destination for real-time global news. We bring you instant updates on everything from political shifts and economic trends to international conflicts and environmental challenges. Our extensive coverage ensures you stay informed and engaged with the events influencing the world today....Read More
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 13, 2025 1:28 AM IST
World News Live : Putin likely to drag out Ukraine truce talks to seek his own conditions
- While the Russian president will probably agree to eventual truce terms with Ukraine, he wants to make sure his own conditions are included beforehand.
Mar 13, 2025 1:23 AM IST
World News Live : Pope Francis remains stable, chest scan confirms improvements: Vatican
- Pope Francis has been described as in a stable or improving condition for more than a week, but the Vatican has not given a timeframe for his discharge.
Mar 13, 2025 12:18 AM IST
World News Live : Ready to meet Trump if Canadian sovereignty respected, says PM-elect Mark Carney
- However, Mark Carney also noted that he respected Trump's concerns for his nation, the Americans and fentanyl.
News world news World News Live Today March 13, 2025: Putin likely to drag out Ukraine truce talks to seek his own conditions