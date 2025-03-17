Live
World News Live Today March 17, 2025: When will Epstein and JFK files be released? Trump provides an update, praises Pam Bondi
Mar 17, 2025 1:51 AM IST
Latest news on March 17, 2025: US President Donald Trump provided an update on Epstein and JFK files.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your ultimate destination for real-time global news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- Trump provided an update on the Epstein files, saying "it is going to be released." Trump added that JFK files will also be released "within weeks."
Mar 17, 2025 1:20 AM IST
US News Live : SpaceX crew's arrival on ISS takes an unexpected turn as NASA ‘alien’ greets them
- Astronaut Nick Hague greets Crew-9 with an alien mask, sparking social media reactions.
Mar 17, 2025 12:25 AM IST
World News Live : US and Iran-backed Houthis both vow escalation after airstrikes in Yemen
- President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to use “overwhelming lethal force” until the Houthis cease their attacks.
